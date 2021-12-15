Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 23rd

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.29% of Tarena International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.