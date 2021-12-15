Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,542,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 13,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.