Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

TNGX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,542,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 13,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

