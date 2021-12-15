Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.63

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 6422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 497.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,345 shares of company stock worth $12,532,045. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 127,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

