Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Up 0.8%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €14.80 ($16.63) and last traded at €14.66 ($16.47). 38,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.54 ($16.34).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Takkt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $959.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.36 and its 200 day moving average is €14.06.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

