Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth $149,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

