T Kendall Hunt Sells 11,651 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $187,930.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $477,484.21.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $657.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

