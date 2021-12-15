Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.62).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 396.20 ($5.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 394.60 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 476.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

