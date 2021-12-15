Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $345.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $64,378,947. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

