Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average volume of 666 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.