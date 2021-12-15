Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average volume of 666 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNCR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

