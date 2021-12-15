Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0294 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $9,829.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded 139% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

