SVB Leerink Boosts Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target to $32.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

