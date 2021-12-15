SVB Leerink Boosts Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target to $32.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
