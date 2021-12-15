SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Purchases 10,000 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSSS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,230. The firm has a market cap of $328.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 70.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

