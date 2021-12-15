SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Acquires $117,600.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 638,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,230. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 70.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

