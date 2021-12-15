Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

