Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

