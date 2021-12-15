Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale Purchases 1,765 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SHO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,509,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,716. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

