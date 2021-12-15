Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale Purchases 1,765 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SHO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,509,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,716. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
