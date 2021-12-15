Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in November

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 2,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.28. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

