Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 246,370 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $61,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.