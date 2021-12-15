Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $66.46 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $66,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $477.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.52 and its 200-day moving average is $463.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

