Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.09 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $54,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 264.25 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.86 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $274.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $26,183,659 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

