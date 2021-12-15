Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 15,617 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of LHC Group worth $62,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

