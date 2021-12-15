Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $64,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,142,380. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

