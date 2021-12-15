Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SUOPY stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 2,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.34. Sumco has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

