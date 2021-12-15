Strs Ohio Sells 3,822 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

