Strs Ohio Sells 1,288 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

