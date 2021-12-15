Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 33.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

