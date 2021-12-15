Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the November 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,717. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

