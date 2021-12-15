StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.14. 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Specifically, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,642 and have sold 67,535 shares valued at $4,468,423. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.