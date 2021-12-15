Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 call options.
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.
In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
