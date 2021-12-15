Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 call options.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

