Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the typical daily volume of 441 call options.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $357.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

