Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the typical daily volume of 441 call options.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $357.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.