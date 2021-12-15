Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Update

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPGF remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Separately, HSBC cut Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

