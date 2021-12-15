Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SF opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.44. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

