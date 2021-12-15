Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 574 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,279,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,926,000 after buying an additional 108,115 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 115,130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

