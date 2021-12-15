Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. 20,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.