Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 243.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 180,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,083 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 69,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 639,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,519,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

