Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

