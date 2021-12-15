Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

