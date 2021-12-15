Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $21.30

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $20.60. Sterling Check shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.