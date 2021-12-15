Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

STL stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

