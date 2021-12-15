Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 58,346 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for about 2.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $161,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

RGEN opened at $252.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.95. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

