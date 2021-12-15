Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,407 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $66,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $3,245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $510,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,311 shares of company stock valued at $67,025,547 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE RVLV opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

