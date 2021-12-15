Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Balchem worth $45,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.