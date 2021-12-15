Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Burlington Stores worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $82,578,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 594.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164,944 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

NYSE:BURL opened at $280.08 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.53 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.