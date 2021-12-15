Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,033 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.72% of Chegg worth $70,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

