Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 29,049 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,147 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $53,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,517 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.