Stephens Inc. AR Sells 879 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

