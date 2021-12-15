Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 205,985 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 205,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,188,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,369,000.

IMCG opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

