Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,707 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.78% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54.

