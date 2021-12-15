Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.21 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

