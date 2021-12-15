Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $51.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.